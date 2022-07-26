Your Health: Supporting your child’s mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even before the pandemic, teens’ mental well-being had declined.

The most recent CDC survey found 19.9% of all teens reported having seriously considered attempting suicide. 55% reported having experienced emotional abuse at home. The US Surgeon General said there is a “devastating” mental health crisis among American teens.

“There’s been countless moments of depression, anxiety, imposter syndrome,” said Amitoj Kaur.

More than one in three high school students experience persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and one in six youth reported making a suicide plan in the past year. Experts said one of best things parents can do is talk to your teen about their emotions.

Parents may also increase positive emotions and manage difficult feelings by getting their teens to follow SEEDS -- Sleep, Exercise, Education, Diet and Self-care. Practicing elements of SEEDS, such as self-care, which focuses on hygiene, can increase confidence, boosts self-esteem and reduce feelings of sadness.

The SEEDS guideline was created by Mind Chicago as an emphasis for children to take care of their minds by taking care of their bodies.

