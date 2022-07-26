Whitmer to address gun violence, a Lamborghini lands on a house

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the drier week ahead while the Southern Midwest faces major flooding.

Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to preview Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopping in West Michigan to address gun violence, a big announcement from the Capital Region International Airport, the Detroit Pistons embrace a throwback classic, and more.

