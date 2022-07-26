Advertisement

US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 45,000 pounds of steel are blocking an exit ramp to US-127, according to authorities. They estimated it will take at least four hours to clear the obstruction.

Emergency crews were sent to US-127 in the early afternoon Tuesday on reports of an overturned semitruck on the exit ramp. On the scene to found the truck, which was turned on it’s side, spilling the 45,000 pounds of steel it had been hauling.

Delhi Township Fire Assistant Chief Leo Allaire said the accident involved only one vehicle, the semitruck, which Allaire said was going too fast on the ramp to US-127. Crews on the scene estimated the 106 B ramp will be down until at least 5 p.m.

Despite the heavy materials involved in the crash the driver was uninjured.

