Advertisement

Shelter puppies drown in flash flooding at animal rescue in Missouri

The animal rescue told News 4 that their puppies drowned in the floodwaters. The adult dogs are reportedly okay. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – Many puppies drowned at an animal shelter near St. Louis following massive flooding all over the area.

Stray Paws Rescue told KMOV that “all” their puppies drowned in the floodwaters but did not specify how many. The adult dogs are reportedly OK.

First responders brought several large dogs by boat from the shelter to dry land.

Stray Paws Rescue said they need fosters and donations, which can be made through the following platforms:

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun from a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on July...
Michigan State Police seize gun, 30-round magazine from 17-year-old
6-year-old girl from Michigan rescued in St. Louis after being taken in home invasion
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash
Car crushed between semi trucks on I-96, no major injuries reported
Ingham County Deputies arrest suspect after stolen vehicle chase near Onondaga

Latest News

Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban.
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
This image provided courtesy of Massport shows Rowdy the Cat after being captured on Wednesday,...
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
Police: 12-year-old driver dies in crash with stepfather as passenger