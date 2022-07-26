Pistons announce return of teal uniforms
They previously wore them from 1996-2001
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The Pistons announced on social media Monday that they’re bringing back their teal uniforms for their Classic Edition jerseys.
The uniforms will be worn a few times this season.
They were last worn by the team from 1996-2001.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.