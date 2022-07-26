Pistons announce return of teal uniforms

DETROIT (WILX) - The Pistons announced on social media Monday that they’re bringing back their teal uniforms for their Classic Edition jerseys.

The uniforms will be worn a few times this season.

They were last worn by the team from 1996-2001.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.