Pistons announce return of teal uniforms

They previously wore them from 1996-2001
Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey poses with the new Teal jerseys the team will wear this season
Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey poses with the new Teal jerseys the team will wear this season(Detroit Pistons)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The Pistons announced on social media Monday that they’re bringing back their teal uniforms for their Classic Edition jerseys.

The uniforms will be worn a few times this season.

They were last worn by the team from 1996-2001.

