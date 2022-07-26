Advertisement

In My View: Tigers’ injuries seem preventable

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s amazing to me how many injuries the Detroit Tigers have sustained this season. What are they doing wrong?

This has to be more than coincidence.

I would review every aspect of how the Tigers’ massive roster of injuries has occurred and see what can be done to prevent some of these mishaps. It seems more than coincidence that so many players have gone down.

The Tigers have so little depth, they have to do whatever they can do to keep players on the field and away from the injured list.

