Missing 77-year-old woman with dementia reunited with family safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 77-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing by her family has been located safely, police said.

According to authorities, Mary Ann Martin was last seen Sunday night near the Lansing Community College campus downtown. Police confirmed Tuesday that she had been located and reunited with her family.

