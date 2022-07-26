Advertisement

Missing 77-year-old woman with dementia reunited with family safely

Mary Ann Martin
Mary Ann Martin(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 77-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing by her family has been located safely, police said.

According to authorities, Mary Ann Martin was last seen Sunday night near the Lansing Community College campus downtown. Police confirmed Tuesday that she had been located and reunited with her family.

