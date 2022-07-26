Advertisement

A minimally-invasive device is helping those with chronic tendon problems

By Holly Harper
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A device called Tenex is helping treat tendon problems like Achilles tendinosis, tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow and plantar fasciitis.

Dr. Joseph Medellin, MD, and Dr. Stephen Spadafore, MD, physicians with Henry Ford Allegiance Sports Medicine Clinic, share how they use this device to treat these issues with little pain as an outpatient service.

