A minimally-invasive device is helping those with chronic tendon problems

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A device called Tenex is helping treat tendon problems like Achilles tendinosis, tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow and plantar fasciitis.

Dr. Joseph Medellin, MD, and Dr. Stephen Spadafore, MD, physicians with Henry Ford Allegiance Sports Medicine Clinic, share how they use this device to treat these issues with little pain as an outpatient service.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.