Michiganders encouraged to build wildlife habitats to assist struggling species

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo is encouraging residents to build inviting habitats for wildlife.

Michigan’s monarch butterfly population has dropped and the pollinator is now endangered. Part of the reason is because it doesn’t have habitats to thrive.

Related: Michigan’s Monarch Butterfly population is dangerously low -- Here’s how you can help

Officials with Potter Park Zoo said Michiganders should plant native plants and put out a water source, which provides a safe place for butterflies, bees and birds to eat and raise their families.

More information on wildlife habitats can be found on the Certified Wildlife Habitat website here.

More information on Potter Park Zoo can be found on its website here.

