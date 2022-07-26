Meridian Township Police identify driver, seek tips in fatal motorcycle crash

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A motorcycle driver in Meridian Township died in a crash last Friday which remains under investigation investigate. 44-year-old Jason Alan Knickerbocker, of Haslett, has been identified as the motorcycle driver who died in the crash.

On July 22, at 5:22 p.m., Meridian Township Police were dispatched to Haslett Road and Marsh Road in Meridian Township for a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival they found the crash involved a minivan and a motorcycle that collided as they were attempting to cross the intersection.

Background: Man dies following motorcycle, minivan crash by Haslett mall

“The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for treatment,” police said. “Meridian Township Police were informed shortly after the incident that the operator of the motorcycle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.”

Police at the scene included the Meridian Township Police Department, the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team, Michigan State University Police and the Lansing Police Department. Meridian Township Police are continuing the investigation.

“The investigation of this case is ongoing,” police said. “Anyone who has information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.”

