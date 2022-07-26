Advertisement

Meridian Township introduces ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ to reduce fraud, theft, violence

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to reduce fraudulent transactions, theft, robberies and violent custody disputes, the Meridian Township Police Department has created a Safe Exchange Zone.

Located in the front of the Public Safety parking lot, two parking spots -- designated with green lines -- are recorded with high definition cameras 24 hours a day.

Police said the intended use of the spots are for recorded child exchanges or transactions -- such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist purchases -- to protect everyone involved.

“We encourage all our residents to use caution whenever they are conducting business with unknown persons,” police posted on social media. “When possible, always bring someone along to avoid being alone, do not get in a stranger’s vehicle, and do not hesitate to call our dispatch center if something seems suspicious.”

