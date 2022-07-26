Man dies at Faster Horses Festival in Mid-Michigan

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man from White Lake died while attending the Faster Horses Music Festival on Monday.

Cambridge Township Police Department Chief Jeff Paterson said his department received a call at 9:15 a.m. Monday asking them to come to a trailer parked at the festival for an unresponsive person. Upon arrival police say they found the man, 48, deceased at the scene.

According to Chief Patterson the man went to the music festival with his wife that Sunday. They had dinner, then went to sleep in their trailer on the festival grounds, where police believe he died while asleep.

The Cambridge Township Police Department is investigating the incident and said there were no signs of foul play.

The department said they hope to have early results from an scheduled autopsy by Wednesday.

