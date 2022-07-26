A local business supporting children in Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a unique gift idea and want to shop local, Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston has a big selection of hand-blown glass items and many of them are on a buy one, get one 50% off promotion right now!

Check out the video to learn more about the items you can find there including specialty items that are made up in blue and yellow that are supporting the ongoing humanitarian efforts for the children in Ukraine.

