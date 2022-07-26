GM gets $2.5B toward battery plants in Michigan, historic flooding in Midwest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the drier weather this week and any chances of rain coming our way.

General Motors and LG Energy Solution’s joint venture gets $2.5 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to fund lithium-ion battery cell plants in three states, sources say U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts tried to keep parts of Roe v. Wade intact, a Careflight helicopter crashes in Ohio while responding to a multi-vehicle crash, and more.

Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5, what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 4 p.m., and Kellan Buddy and Joey Ellis check in from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 26, 2022

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1966

Lansing Record Low: 42° 1891

Jackson Record High: 99º 1916

Jackson Record Low: 48º 1977

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.