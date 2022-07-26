GM gets $2.5B toward battery plants in Michigan, historic flooding in Midwest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the drier weather this week and any chances of rain coming our way.
General Motors and LG Energy Solution’s joint venture gets $2.5 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to fund lithium-ion battery cell plants in three states, sources say U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts tried to keep parts of Roe v. Wade intact, a Careflight helicopter crashes in Ohio while responding to a multi-vehicle crash, and more.
Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5, what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 4 p.m., and Kellan Buddy and Joey Ellis check in from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis!
- More sunshine this afternoon, showers return Wednesday
- Klondike discontinues Choco Taco
- Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
- 3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say
- Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 26, 2022
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1966
- Lansing Record Low: 42° 1891
- Jackson Record High: 99º 1916
- Jackson Record Low: 48º 1977
