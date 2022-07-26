Advertisement

Lansing police seek missing 77-year-old woman with dementia

Mary Ann Martin
Mary Ann Martin(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 77-year-old woman with dementia.

According to authorities, Mary Ann Martin was last seen Sunday night near the Lansing Community College campus downtown.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Martin was last seen wearing black pants, a multi-colored dress and a purple sweatshirt.

Anyone who has seen Mary Ann Martin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

