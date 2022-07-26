Advertisement

Holt Public Schools tells families to apply for free meals before school year starts

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Public schools in Holt reminded families to apply for free meals before school starts.

The federal program that provided schools with free lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic expired in the 2022 summer season. Holt Public Schools are encouraging families to apply for free meals so students can get breakfast and lunch at no charge when the new school year starts.

The three Holt Public Schools buildings - Dimondale Elementary, Hope Middle School and Sycamore Elementary – will continue to offer free meals to students after the federal funding stops.

According to the Holt Public Schools, the three buildings are covered under the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, which allows students attending them to receive free meals.

“Other buildings in the district will see their meal plans revert to the way they operated prior to the pandemic. Those who qualify for free and reduced meals pay nothing for breakfast or lunch. Those who do not qualify will be charged:

  • $1.60 for breakfast at K-12 buildings not covered by CEP
  • $2.60 for lunch at elementary buildings not covered by CEP
  • $2.85 for lunch at middle, junior and high school buildings not covered by CEP”

Holt Public Schools asked families to apply online to determine whether their children can receive free and reduced lunch.

“We know good nutrition has an enormous impact on the way children behave and learn at school and we’re committed to making sure those students who qualify for free and reduced meals get them,” said Evan Robertson, Director of Food Services for Holt Public Schools. “The change in this program will affect families across our district and we are standing by to help with any questions they might have in the coming weeks.”

The district has a Pay It Forward fund, which accepts donations from community members.

Details about that offering are online.

Families can apply online at holt.familyportal.cloud.

