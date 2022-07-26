Former Macomb County priest convicted, sentenced in sex abuse trial

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A former Macomb County priest has been convicted of sex abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Tuesday.

Neil Kalina, 67, was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township from 1982 to 1985. He was sentenced up to 15 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) by a jury in Macomb County Circuit Court last month.

“This is a victory for the survivors who fought to see their abusers held accountable,” said Nessel. “Regardless of how much time has passed or how difficult a case may be, my prosecutors are committed to securing justice for the victims of clergy abuse. Adults who prey upon and subject children to abuse belong in prison.”

Kalina was first charged in May 2019 and was then arrested in Littlerock, California. The jury reached a not guilty verdict to an additional charge of first-degree CSC.

Since the beginning of Nessel’s investigation, 11 people have been charged and six of those convicted since the beginning of the Department of Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Investigation.

The Attorney General’s website has a section for members of the public who want to submit information that may help Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation.

Tips can also be provided by calling 844-324-3374.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.