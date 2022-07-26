Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,653 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the two months.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,653 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about cases per day, a slight decrease from last week’s average of 2,349 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,672,312 cases and 37,428 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 838 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 828 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 19.91%, an increase from the 18.79%, the week prior.

The next update will be Aug. 2.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 15,085 199 206 Eaton County 24,718 399 130.6 Ingham County 59,588 762 120.7 Jackson County 37,376 549 188 Shiawassee County 15,494 215 148.3

