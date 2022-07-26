Advertisement

Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,653 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,672,312 cases and 37,428 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the two months.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,653 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about cases per day, a slight decrease from last week’s average of 2,349 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,672,312 cases and 37,428 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 838 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 828 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 19.91%, an increase from the 18.79%, the week prior.

The next update will be Aug. 2.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County15,085199206
Eaton County24,718399130.6
Ingham County59,588762120.7
Jackson County37,376549188
Shiawassee County15,494215148.3

