Central Michigan FB Coach Jim McElwain recovering from seizure

He will spend a few days in the hospital
(Jason Lewis/WJRT)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University football coach Jim McElwain says he’s feeling fine after having a seizure on Sunday.

He posted to Twitter that he is recovering and will spend a few days in the hospital.

McElwain has been the coach of the Chippewas since the end of 2018, and has led the team to a 20-13 record in three seasons there.

