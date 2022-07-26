Central Michigan FB Coach Jim McElwain recovering from seizure

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University football coach Jim McElwain says he’s feeling fine after having a seizure on Sunday.

He posted to Twitter that he is recovering and will spend a few days in the hospital.

On Sunday I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day. I know Coach Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started. — Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) July 25, 2022

McElwain has been the coach of the Chippewas since the end of 2018, and has led the team to a 20-13 record in three seasons there.

