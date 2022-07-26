Advertisement

CATA offers free rides to voters for Michigan primary election

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will offer free rides to the polls throughout it’s operating area on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

CATA officials said that, for the passenger, it’s as easy as telling the driver they’re going to vote.

Read: US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi

“No identification required,” CATA wrote in an email to News 10. “For fare-free boarding, riders should simply inform their driver that they wish to vote.”

Spec-Tran and Rural Service rides will need to be scheduled by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, since same-day rides are not available for these services.

“CATA also recommends that Redi-Ride trips to polling centers be booked no later than Aug. 1,” officials siad.

Riders who have questions relating to primary day may contact CATA at info@cata.org or by phone at 517-394-1000.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun from a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on July...
Michigan State Police seize gun, 30-round magazine from 17-year-old
6-year-old girl from Michigan rescued in St. Louis after being taken in home invasion
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash
Car crushed between semi trucks on I-96, no major injuries reported
Ingham County Deputies arrest suspect after stolen vehicle chase near Onondaga

Latest News

An Event Where You Can Support Animals
An Event Where You Can Support Animals
Former Lake Trust Credit Union headquarters in to become 55 multifamily apartments in Lansing
Take Me Home Tuesday
Take Me Home Tuesday
Former Macomb County priest convicted, sentenced in sex abuse trial
Michigan State Police investigating a July 26, 2022 crash that hospitalized three people.
3 hospitalized after vehicle rear-ends stopped semi on I-96