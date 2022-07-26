CATA offers free rides to voters for Michigan primary election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will offer free rides to the polls throughout it’s operating area on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

CATA officials said that, for the passenger, it’s as easy as telling the driver they’re going to vote.

“No identification required,” CATA wrote in an email to News 10. “For fare-free boarding, riders should simply inform their driver that they wish to vote.”

Spec-Tran and Rural Service rides will need to be scheduled by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, since same-day rides are not available for these services.

“CATA also recommends that Redi-Ride trips to polling centers be booked no later than Aug. 1,” officials siad.

Riders who have questions relating to primary day may contact CATA at info@cata.org or by phone at 517-394-1000.

