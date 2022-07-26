Advertisement

Capital Region National Airport ads new airline for non-stop flights to Orlando

Avelo Air Lansing 2022
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Region National Airport added a new airline for future passengers hoping to travel to Florida.

The new airline, called Avelo Airlines, is based out of Houston Texas and will offer flights twice a week to Orlando, Florida starting in Oct. 2022.

Officials at the Capital Region National Airport said that the airline will only offer non-stop flights to Orlando from The Lansing area. Flights will be offered as an introductory rate of $59 if they are booked by the end of the month and completed before Feb. 15, 2023.

If you hope to take a trip to Orlando, you can visit the Avelo Airline website.

