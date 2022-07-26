Advertisement

3 hospitalized after vehicle rear-ends stopped semi on I-96

Michigan State Police investigating a July 26, 2022 crash that hospitalized three people.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday morning with serious injuries following a crash on I-96 in Kent County.

According to authorities, a Chevrolet Lacrosse drove into the back of a semi truck that had stopped for construction traffic back-up between Morse Lake and Whitneyville roads. The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed down and traffic was routed off at Alden Nash Avenue.

More information on Michigan’s Work Zone Safety Laws can be found here.

