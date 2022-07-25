WATCH LIVE: Dog missing after Metro Detroit plane crash, whale crashes onto boat
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives us a look at a cooler, drier week ahead.
The top trending stories of the morning are discussed, including a plane crash in Metro Detroit leading to a missing dog, Jason Momoa helps a motorcyclist after a crash, and a whale breaches a small boat.
More:
- Comfortable temperatures and humidity levels ahead
- Is $790 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends
- Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
- WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 25, 2022
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1934
- Lansing Record Low: 45° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 102º 1934
- Jackson Record Low: 45º 1913
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.