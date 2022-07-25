Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Dog missing after Metro Detroit plane crash, whale crashes onto boat

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives us a look at a cooler, drier week ahead.

The top trending stories of the morning are discussed, including a plane crash in Metro Detroit leading to a missing dog, Jason Momoa helps a motorcyclist after a crash, and a whale breaches a small boat.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 25, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1934
  • Lansing Record Low: 45° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 102º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1913

