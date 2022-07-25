Teens present view of the galaxy at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday in East Lansing, students from Milwaukee Schools presented their view of space as part of a series at the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University.

During the series known as “A Teenagers Guide to the Galaxy,” people are learning about black holes, the origin of the earth, the fate of the universe, and much more.

“Astronomy is one of those things that get swept under the rug a little bit, people think it’s this complicated thing with technology or what not, and it’s really not,” said student Nayda Anjou. “It’s something you can share with other people and that would be great, another great reason to come to the planetarium, you can bring your family, your friends, yourself and you can learn a little bit as well and share it with others.”

If you missed Sunday’s event don’t worry! A second Teenagers Guide to the Galaxy is scheduled for Sunday, August 1 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.

