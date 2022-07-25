Advertisement

Teens present view of the galaxy at Michigan State

Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula
Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday in East Lansing, students from Milwaukee Schools presented their view of space as part of a series at the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University.

During the series known as “A Teenagers Guide to the Galaxy,” people are learning about black holes, the origin of the earth, the fate of the universe, and much more.

“Astronomy is one of those things that get swept under the rug a little bit, people think it’s this complicated thing with technology or what not, and it’s really not,” said student Nayda Anjou. “It’s something you can share with other people and that would be great, another great reason to come to the planetarium, you can bring your family, your friends, yourself and you can learn a little bit as well and share it with others.”

If you missed Sunday’s event don’t worry! A second Teenagers Guide to the Galaxy is scheduled for Sunday, August 1 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.

Up next: Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card going up for auction

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar
‘I wanted something to call my own’
‘I wanted something to call my own’ -- Lansing woman rebuilding life with new home from Habitat for Humanity
Faster Horses
Faster Horses returns to Michigan -- How organizers are keeping people safe
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
12-year-old Michigan girl uses CPR to save grandfather
12-year-old Michigan girl uses CPR to save grandfather

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Sandstone Bridge over I-94 closing Monday
Beginning Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on the...
Cochran Rd bridge closing until October
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at the week...
The Pope’s apology and angry Kid Rock fans
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights will hold a press conference in Grand Rapids to...
WATCH: Grand Rapids Police Department facing discrimination charges