Sandstone Bridge over I-94 closing Monday

The bridge is expected to reopen on Monday, August 15.
(Source: WALB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Heads up for drivers in the western part of Jackson County.

Sandstone Bridge over I-94 will be closed for three weeks starting Monday. The closure is part of the I-94 Project that will rebuild nearly 13 miles of the interstate in Jackson, Albion, and Parma.

The work is part of “Phase 2″ in the project. In this phase, the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to rebuild portions of I-94 between the Airport Road interchange and the US-127 south interchange. Other improvements include:

  • Rebuilding the I-94/US-127/West Avenue interchange to be a diverging diamond interchange.
  • Rebuilding the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 to be higher and wider than the current bridge to accommodate the widening of I-94.
  • Rebuilding the I-94/Elm Avenue interchange to include roundabouts at the eastbound ramp terminal, the westbound ramp terminal, and the Rosehill Road/Elm Avenue/Seymour Road intersection.
  • Installing freeway lighting on I-94 from the Airport Road interchange to east of the Elm Road interchange to improve safety for motorists and first responders. This will include lighting on most ramps within the project limits.

The Sandstone Bridge is expected to reopen on Monday, August 15.

For more information on the project, click here.

Up next: Cochran Rd bridge closing until October

