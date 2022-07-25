Advertisement

Sail the Great Lakes in luxury on board the Viking Octantis

The 8-day Great Lakes Explorer cruise will set you back at least $6,500
Tia Trudgeon sets sail through the Great Lakes on the Viking Octantis.
Tia Trudgeon sets sail through the Great Lakes on the Viking Octantis.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes cruises are growing in popularity as more vacationers look for quiet experiences.

As a cruise line, Viking’s chairman Torstein Hagan prides his company on being totally unique compared to its competitors.

On the Octantis, there’s no loud music or partying and no kids under 18 years old on board.

The ship is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment that makes for purposeful and unforgettable experiences.

Starting at $6,500, you can sail the Great Lakes in luxury on board the Viking Octantis. TV6's Tia Trudgeon shares life on the Great Lakes Explorer cruise.

You can check out Viking’s cruise offerings at vikingcruises.com.

