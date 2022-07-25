Advertisement

Rare Mickey Mantle Card Ready For Auction

A Mickey Mantle baseball card is displayed at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Thursday, July 21,...
A Mickey Mantle baseball card is displayed at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The mint-condition Mantle card is expected to sell well into the millions when bidding ends at the end of the month.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A mint condition 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card could break records at auction. The auction house estimates it could exceed $10 million. The card’s current owner is a New Jersey waste management entrepreneur who bought the rare card for $50,000 in 1991 at a New York City card show. Pre-bidding has started and the auction ends Aug. 27. The record for a baseball card is $6.6 million, which was for a 1909 Honus Wagner card that was sold at auction a year ago. Another Mantle card from 1952 went for $5.2 million last year.

