Plane crash leaves three injured in Macomb County

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A small plane crash in southeastern Michigan has left three people with injuries.

The plane crashed just after 3 p.m. Sunday when it took off from Ray Community Airport north of Detroit.

Authorities said the plane reached a height of 75 feet when its decent.

Three people on board suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. Meanwhile a dog is reported missing in relation to the incident.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation.

