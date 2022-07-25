Plane crash leaves three injured in Macomb County

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A small plane crash in southeastern Michigan has left three people with injuries.

The plane crashed just after 3 p.m. Sunday when it took off from Ray Community Airport north of Detroit.

Authorities said the plane reached a height of 75 feet when its decent.

Three people on board suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. Meanwhile a dog is reported missing in relation to the incident.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation.

