Pilot had no qualifications to fly when a single-engine plane crashed in West Michigan

SHELBY, Mich. (WILX) - The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Oceana County on July 15 was not qualified to fly.

The pilot killed himself and a passenger when the plane crashed just after 6 p.m. in a wooded area of Shelby, just north of Muskegon.

Authorities said that the pilot did not have an instrument rating to fly in the weather conditions on July 15. An instrument rating is the qualifications a pilot must gave in order to fly safely.

The crash site was just south of the Oceana County Airport. Officials said that it was raining and visibility was poor at the time.

