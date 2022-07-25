Advertisement

Pilot had no qualifications to fly when a single-engine plane crashed in West Michigan

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, Mich. (WILX) - The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Oceana County on July 15 was not qualified to fly.

The pilot killed himself and a passenger when the plane crashed just after 6 p.m. in a wooded area of Shelby, just north of Muskegon.

Background: No survivors in single-engine plane crash in West Michigan

Authorities said that the pilot did not have an instrument rating to fly in the weather conditions on July 15. An instrument rating is the qualifications a pilot must gave in order to fly safely.

The crash site was just south of the Oceana County Airport. Officials said that it was raining and visibility was poor at the time.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar
‘I wanted something to call my own’
‘I wanted something to call my own’ -- Lansing woman rebuilding life with new home from Habitat for Humanity
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash
Faster Horses
Faster Horses returns to Michigan -- How organizers are keeping people safe
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way

Latest News

Plane crash leaves three injured in Macomb County
During the series known as “A Teenagers Guide to the Galaxy,” people are learning about black...
Teens present view of the galaxy at Michigan State
The charges are in response to two separate complaints.
Grand Rapids Police Department facing discrimination charges
Currently, investigators believe alcohol was a factor.
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash