Advertisement

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taking a nap on a lazy afternoon can feel great, but it could also be a sign of some health risks.

A new study shows that frequent napping is linked to 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.

The study used data from 360,000 participants.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep says taking naps is not harmful itself, but it could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night, which is associated with higher health risks.

The study was published in the latest edition of the American Heart Association Journal, Hypertension.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar
‘I wanted something to call my own’
‘I wanted something to call my own’ -- Lansing woman rebuilding life with new home from Habitat for Humanity
Faster Horses
Faster Horses returns to Michigan -- How organizers are keeping people safe
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
12-year-old Michigan girl uses CPR to save grandfather
12-year-old Michigan girl uses CPR to save grandfather

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Sandstone Bridge closing Monday
Beginning Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on the...
Cochran Rd bridge closing until October
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at the week...
The Pope’s apology and angry Kid Rock fans
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights will hold a press conference in Grand Rapids to...
Grand Rapids Police Department facing discrimination charges