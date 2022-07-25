MSU’s Troy Taylor II finishes T5 in John Shippen, wins Low Amateur in second straight appearance

DETROIT (WILX) - Two straight appearances for Troy Taylor II in The John Shippen Invitational, and two Low Amateur honors to back those starts up.

Taylor, heading into his 5th year on Michigan State’s Golf team, finished tied for 5th at Detroit Golf Club with a score of -3, good enough for the Low Amateur award.

“It was awesome,” he said, “just the walk around and having the grandstands up, for me, still being an amateur and wanting to play out here, makes me want to get back out here. “The opportunity to play with these minority golfers out here, getting a chance to play in a PGA Tour event, feels really special to be a part of and I’m happy to play this week.”

The John Shippen Invitational is a tournament designed to create opportunities for Black men and women.

“To play in something like this means the world, and to be one of the top 22 African-American golfers and be recognized as one of the best, it means a lot, especially because I’m an amateur,” Taylor said. “Here’s a lot of good pros, and to get in as an amateur speaks a lot to me and my game and gives me a lot of confidence going forward.”

Taylor has the Ohio Amateur this week, but would have skipped it to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and would have been able to with a win this weekend.

Taylor will also play in the U.S. Amateur, the tournament his former teammate James Piot won last year, at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

