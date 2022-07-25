Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash

Currently, investigators believe alcohol was a factor, however, the crash remains under investigation.(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

According to Sheriff Gary Schuette, deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff responded to a motorcycle crash on Mount Hope Road near Morrissey Road in Grass Lake Township on Saturday, July 23 at 6:45 p.m.

A 63-year-old man from Grass Lake Township was traveling northbound on Mount Hope Road when he left the roadway and hit a small embankment. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle and succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Currently, investigators believe alcohol was a factor, however, the crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Grass Lake Fire Department, and Jackson Community Ambulance.

