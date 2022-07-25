Michigan State Police seize gun, 30-round magazine from 17-year-old
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun Saturday from a 17-year-old in Eaton County.
According to authorities, a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County resulted in the gun and a 30-round magazine being seized.
Police said charges will be sought on the 17-year-old from Lansing for carrying a concealed weapon.
While some states have a limit on how many rounds a magazine can hold, Michigan does not have any law limiting a gun magazine’s capacity. A proposal to limit round capacity was introduced in December, but it has since been referred to committee.
Read next:
- Car crushed between semi trucks on I-96, no major injuries reported
- Ingham County Deputies arrest suspect after stolen vehicle chase near Onondaga
- Meridian Township police seek man for questioning in retail fraud investigation
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.