Michigan State Police seize gun, 30-round magazine from 17-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun Saturday from a 17-year-old in Eaton County.

According to authorities, a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County resulted in the gun and a 30-round magazine being seized.

Police said charges will be sought on the 17-year-old from Lansing for carrying a concealed weapon.

While some states have a limit on how many rounds a magazine can hold, Michigan does not have any law limiting a gun magazine’s capacity. A proposal to limit round capacity was introduced in December, but it has since been referred to committee.

