Michigan State Men’s Basketball to Play Thanksgiving Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will play its opening game of the Phil Knight Classic on Thanksgiving night, November 24th. The Spartans face Alabama at 10:30pm Michigan time and will play either Oregon or UConn the next day in the three day, eight team tournament. The event is being staged in Portland, Oregon.

