Michigan celebrates ‘Hire a Veteran Day’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - July 25 is Hire a Veteran Day.

That’s according to an announcement made by Gov. Whitmer on Monday morning. She says the purpose of the holiday is to underline the importance of hiring veterans as well as to shed light on the challenges service members face when returning home and seeking employment.

Read: Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

“Our Soldiers and Airmen serve our state honorably and we must do everything we can to help them thrive when they return home,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I have focused on establishing programs to expand opportunity, deliver resources and make changes at the state-level to invest in our veterans and their families so that they have easier pathways to find good-paying jobs.”

Zaneta Adams, the director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA), said that she knows the struggles of how service members face when trying to seek employment opportunities.

“Veterans bring a sense of mission, a problem-solving mindset and a strong work ethic to the workplace,” said Adams.

The MVAA said they recognize employers who committed to military practices through the Veteran-Friendly Employer (VFE) program, which helps organizations recruit veteran talent while providing a road map to other to improve efforts for recruitment.

According to the MVAA, their mission is to be the central coordinating agency, providing support, care, advocacy and service to veterans and their families.

If you want to learn more information on the MVAA, you can call 1-800-MICH-VET or visit their website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.