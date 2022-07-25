Meridian Township police seek man for questioning in retail fraud investigation
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man.
According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-2873).
