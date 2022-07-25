Man identified in fatal motorcycle collision with CATA van on MLK Jr Blvd

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The driver of the motorcycle that rear ended a CATA van on July 21 was identified as 45-year-old Frankie Grams, said police.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon between Hughes and Haag roads. Police were called to the scene at 4:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found a crash involving a Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) van and a motorcycle.

Frankie Grams was the driver of the motorcycle and was heading northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when the motorcyclist rear-ended a CATA van.

According to Authorities, Grams was found unresponsive at the scene and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

