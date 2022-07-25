Advertisement

Man identified in fatal motorcycle collision with CATA van on MLK Jr Blvd

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The driver of the motorcycle that rear ended a CATA van on July 21 was identified as 45-year-old Frankie Grams, said police.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon between Hughes and Haag roads. Police were called to the scene at 4:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found a crash involving a Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) van and a motorcycle.

Background: Man dies after motorcycle, CATA van crash in Lansing

Frankie Grams was the driver of the motorcycle and was heading northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when the motorcyclist rear-ended a CATA van.

According to Authorities, Grams was found unresponsive at the scene and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar
‘I wanted something to call my own’
‘I wanted something to call my own’ -- Lansing woman rebuilding life with new home from Habitat for Humanity
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash
Faster Horses
Faster Horses returns to Michigan -- How organizers are keeping people safe
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way

Latest News

Ingham County Deputies arrest suspect after stolen vehicle chase near Onondaga
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seek man for questioning in retail fraud investigation
WILX Weather Webcast 7/25/2022 PM
Plane crash leaves three injured in Macomb County