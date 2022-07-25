Advertisement

Lugnuts Away From Lansing This Week

Talking Opening Day with the Lansing Lugnuts
Talking Opening Day with the Lansing Lugnuts
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts, idle Monday, begin a six game series in Midland Tuesday night against the Great Lakes Loons. The Lugnuts lost two out of three at home this past week end to the Lake County Captains and now have a 10-14 second half record in the Midwest League. They return home for a six game series August 2nd against the West Michigan Whitecaps, the class A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The Lugnuts likely will miss the Midwest League playoffs again this year.

