LIVE: The Pope’s apology and angry Kid Rock fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at the week ahead.

Plus Seth Wells joins us to talk about the top trending stories of the morning.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.