Lansing’s Dash Dudley thriving after quitting wrestling to play poker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dash Dudley grew up wrestling and playing football at Okemos High School.

But his mom introduced him to poker, and that’s when everything changed.

“My mom played when I was back in high school, it was probably the first time that I could see the cards and how people acted when playing poker,” Dudley said. “That kind of picked my curiosity enough to where a couple years later I was finding games and trying to play poker.”

Dudley ended up wrestling at Michigan State but poker never left his mind.

“I was playing a lot and then I left to play poker.”

His career’s turning point came in 2009 when he won the Heartland Poker Tour in Michigan, giving him the confidence to move forward in his career.

“That’s where I was like, ‘okay, let’s do this full time and give it all we have,’” Dudley said.

Fast forward 13 years, and Dudley’s done pretty well for himself.

He’s got three World Series of Poker bracelets.

“They’re essentially trophies but they’re a lot harder to get,” he said. “I had to battle 2,600 for the last one.“

“Their Super Bowl, is kind of how I’d put it.”

He won his last one earlier in July, less than a year after his wife gave birth to their first baby girl.

“I promised my daughter Dariana that I’d being back a bracelet this year,” Dudley said. “When I won that third one for her, it felt especially great. I came in that day 20 of 20, the shortest stack left, I was in dead last place.”

Dudley, leaning on his new daughter and his learning from wrestling, never gave up.

“You might get lucky in a tournament, but in order to close and get the bracelet, you have to be prepared to win,” he said.

I asked Dudley why he stays in Michigan, when he could live closer to Las Vegas, or where tournaments are mostly played.

He said that he loves it here and wants to help grow the game of poker.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.