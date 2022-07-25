Ingham County Deputies arrest suspect after stolen vehicle chase near Onondaga

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old suspect was arrested after police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle through Ingham County on Monday.

According to authorities, Ingham County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls concerning a reckless driver traveling southbound on US-127. The Blackman Township Police Department was in pursuit as the vehicle headed towards the Onondaga Township area.

The vehicle was located in the 3700 block of South Onondaga Road, over a mile north of downtown Onondaga.

Ingham County K-9 Unit located the suspect hiding in a wooded area.

He was identified as a 24-year-old Albion man and is currently being held at Ingham County Jail on several charges. Further charges are potential in Jackson County according to authorities.

