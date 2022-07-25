‘I vowed I would fight’ -- Grand Ledge World War II vet awarded Congressional Gold Medal

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - “We all had been hearing about the German nation. The Nazis,” Vondale said. “Everybody in my high school wanted to join the service.”

Robert Vondale, a 97-year-old World War II veteran from Grand Ledge said he has a lot to be thankful for. But now, it’s the United States who has thanked him.

Vondale is one of 12 surviving US Army Rangers who served in World War II. President Joe Biden recently signed a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to them.

“My brother had been in the Oklahoma when it got sunk at Pearl Harbor. I was a junior in high school,” Vondale said. “So, I vowed I would fight the Japanese in the Navy.”

Although Vondale’s brother survived the attacks on Pearl Harbor, he said his eighteenth birthday couldn’t come soon enough. He signed up for the Navy, but when he got there plans changed.

Vondale smiled as he recalled being told, “‘We’re not taking men with glasses this month. So, you’re in the Army.’”

He joined the Army, becoming part of the elite Rangers during his time in England. He served in the 5th Ranger Battalion, finding himself on the shores of Omaha Beach in Normandy France, just days after D-Day.

Those memories are still crystal clear.

“So often you’re picking up 10, 12, 15 kids who had just been freshly killed,” Vondale said. “And you’re 18 and 19-years-old. You’re not used to that.”

He said he tries not to let those thoughts bring him down.

Vondale said, “I never really think about it. Life has been so nice.”

He served for two and a half years before attending Michigan State University. That’s where he met his wife, Beverly, and became a teacher.

“It’s just a wonderful thought to be a part of what they’re learning,” Vondale said. “So many of them were that good. They just honored me because they thought I was good.”

Vondale says he’s proud of his teaching career, but he has another accomplishment to be proud of, too; He’s officially one of the few who has bee awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

“When I die, I’ll put that on my chest and burry it with me,” Vondale said.

The Congressional Gold Medal is given to people who’ve performed an achievement that’s had an impact on American history and culture.

The first one was given to George Washington in 1776.

