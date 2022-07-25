Grosebeck neighborhood could be annexed into Lansing

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People in Lansing Township could soon be part of the city of Lansing.

A proposal to annex part of the Groesbeck neighborhood was introduced to Lansing’s City Council Monday.

The city of Lansing already surrounds the Groesbeck neighborhood, and people who live there said they want to leave Lansing Township and its money problems behind.

“It seems to me like a good idea,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

About 120 people who live in the Lansing Township portion of the neighborhood signed petitions for annexation. About half of the Groesbeck neighborhood is already part of the city, creating an island in the neighborhood.

Many people living in that island said it was time they were part of the city.

“It seems like the risk of taking on an additional amount of financial burden, that risk is just too much and it seems like a good idea to possibly move into the city,” the neighbor said.

Lansing Township is in more than $31 million in debt and is being sued for another $13 million.

“It’s a scary proposition that I think there are a lot of residents that don’t want to have to face that,” said the neighbor. “We’re surrounded by city in the first place. And the services that we would have access to, snow removal, trash, fire, and police would be better.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said he’d gladly take them.

“We welcome anybody and it’s Groesbeck so it’s one combined neighborhood that’s Groesbeck but it is combined into two communities,” said Schor.

And people said it would be nice to unite those two communities.

“Because we are all neighbors,” she said.

Lansing’s City Council is expected to vote on the annexation in two weeks. It would then be left up to voters in the neighborhood to decide if they want to be part of the city during the November election.

The resolution before the city council said the neighborhood is already getting city water, sewer and electricity.

