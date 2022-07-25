Advertisement

Grand Rapids Police Department facing discrimination charges

The charges are in response to two separate complaints.
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights will hold a press conference in Grand Rapids to...
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights will hold a press conference in Grand Rapids to announce the department has filed formal charges against GRPD because of discrimination claims.
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is facing accusations of discrimination.

Monday morning, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights will hold a press conference in Grand Rapids to announce the department has filed formal charges against GRPD because of discrimination claims.

The charges are in response to two separate complaints.

In addition to these charges, the department says they’re currently investigating nearly 30 complaints of discrimination filed against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m.

Up next: 12-year-old Michigan girl uses CPR to save grandfather

