Former Spartan Brehm Entered in Detroit Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer Ryan Brehm is entered in this week’s fourth annual PGA tour Rocket Mortgage Classic. It begins Thursday at Detroit Golf Club with a field of 156. Brehm finished in 31st place over this past week end at the 3M Classic near Minneapolis and won $42,911. He moved up to 118th place in the Fed Ex points list.

