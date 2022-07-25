Advertisement

Former Spartan Brehm Entered in Detroit Tournament

Golf ball
Golf ball(KFYR)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer Ryan Brehm is entered in this week’s fourth annual PGA tour Rocket Mortgage Classic. It begins Thursday at Detroit Golf Club with a field of 156. Brehm finished in 31st place over this past week end at the 3M Classic near Minneapolis and won $42,911. He moved up to 118th place in the Fed Ex points list.

