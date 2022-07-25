Advertisement

Firefighters investigate two fires over the weekend

Fires in Charlotte and Duplain Twp. are being investigated.
Fires in Charlotte and Duplain Twp. are being investigated.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters are trying to figure out what started two fires over the weekend across Mid-Michigan.

The first one happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on a farm at the corner of Ridge Road and Watson Road in Duplain Township, which is west of Elsie in Clinton County.

It appears the fire was in a barn, and no word yet on if anyone or any animals were hurt.

Then around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters in Charlotte responded to a fire at Lawrence Ave and Oliver Street.

Firefighters say the fire started in the attic of a house there. No one was home at the time and investigators are still working to figure out how exactly it started.

