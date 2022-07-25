Firefighters investigate two fires over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters are trying to figure out what started two fires over the weekend across Mid-Michigan.

The first one happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on a farm at the corner of Ridge Road and Watson Road in Duplain Township, which is west of Elsie in Clinton County.

It appears the fire was in a barn, and no word yet on if anyone or any animals were hurt.

Then around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters in Charlotte responded to a fire at Lawrence Ave and Oliver Street.

Firefighters say the fire started in the attic of a house there. No one was home at the time and investigators are still working to figure out how exactly it started.

