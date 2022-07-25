Cochran Rd bridge closing until October

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on the Cochran Road bridge over I-69 near Charlotte.

The work is part of the ongoing investment to rebuild I-69. Funding for the work comes from the Rebuilding Michigan program.

Lanes will be closed, but two-way traffic will remain open, and drivers should expect slowdowns.

The project is expected to wrap up on October 16.

