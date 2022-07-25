Advertisement

Cochran Rd bridge closing until October

Beginning Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on the...
Beginning Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on the Cochran Road bridge over I-69 near Charlotte.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on the Cochran Road bridge over I-69 near Charlotte.

The work is part of the ongoing investment to rebuild I-69. Funding for the work comes from the Rebuilding Michigan program.

Lanes will be closed, but two-way traffic will remain open, and drivers should expect slowdowns.

The project is expected to wrap up on October 16.

