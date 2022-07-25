Car crushed between semi trucks on I-96, no major injuries reported

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was able to walk away from a violent crash on I-96 Monday.

According to authorities, the crash happened in a construction zone on the westbound lanes of I-96, near M-6 in Kent County. Police said the Malibu rear-ended the trailer of a semi truck and then was rear-ended by another semi truck.

Police said the driver was uninjured in the crash and the entrapped passenger only had minor injuries.

Michigan State Police said the collision should be a reminder for drivers to slow down in construction zones. More information on Michigan’s Work Zone Safety Laws can be found here.

