Car crushed between semi trucks on I-96, no major injuries reported

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was able to walk away from a violent crash on I-96 Monday.

Related: Michigan State Police dashcam captures speeding vehicle going airborne in construction zone

According to authorities, the crash happened in a construction zone on the westbound lanes of I-96, near M-6 in Kent County. Police said the Malibu rear-ended the trailer of a semi truck and then was rear-ended by another semi truck.

Police said the driver was uninjured in the crash and the entrapped passenger only had minor injuries.

Michigan State Police said the collision should be a reminder for drivers to slow down in construction zones. More information on Michigan’s Work Zone Safety Laws can be found here.

(WILX)

