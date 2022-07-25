Advertisement

Baseball Still Struggling With International Draft

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The players’ association has rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday’s midnight EDT deadline for an agreement that was set in the March 10 lockout settlement.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar
‘I wanted something to call my own’
‘I wanted something to call my own’ -- Lansing woman rebuilding life with new home from Habitat for Humanity
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash
Faster Horses
Faster Horses returns to Michigan -- How organizers are keeping people safe
Man dies following motorcycle, minivan crash by Haslett mall

Latest News

Lansing Poker Player Dash Dudley sits with his wife and daughter at his home.
Lansing’s Dash Dudley thriving after quitting wrestling to play poker
A Mickey Mantle baseball card is displayed at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Thursday, July 21,...
Rare Mickey Mantle Card Ready For Auction
Talking Opening Day with the Lansing Lugnuts
Lugnuts Away From Lansing This Week
Golf ball
Former Spartan Brehm Entered in Detroit Tournament