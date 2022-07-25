6-year-old girl from Michigan rescued in St. Louis after being taken in home invasion

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - A 6-year-old girl from Michigan was rescued in St. Louis after being taken in a home invasion.

The FBI announced the rescue of a 6-year-old who was taken on July 19 after a home invasion in Michigan.

The FBI stated that, “due to the swift response and investigation by Muskegon Heights Police Department, the Michigan State Police, and the FBI Detroit Field Office, the FBI St. Louis Field Office was notified that the girl may be in St. Louis.”

Read: Car crushed between semi trucks on I-96, no major injuries reported

Within eight hours of being notified, authorities from the FBI St. Louis Field Office and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) located the girl and rescued her without harm.

The two suspects that were related to the incident were arrested without incident. They were identified as 69-year-old Robert Lomack who was arrested for violating parole, and 32-year-old Seaniece Johnson who was charged with home invasion in Michigan.

Officials said on July 21, the girl and her father were reunited in St. Louis.

“I would like to thank Muskegon Heights Police, Michigan FBI, Missouri FBI for doing a great job in getting my daughter back so quickly,” the father said. “You guys did a really good job, caught them really quick. I’m happy now. I got my baby back.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.